Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2023 | DC Bandipora inspects Shadipora transit camp to review arrangements

Bandipora, July 8: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, DrOwais Ahmad on Friday visited the Transit Camp for Amarnath pilgrims at Shadipora and reviewed arrangements for the pilgrims who were halted owing to rains on Friday morning.
On the occasion, DC Bandipora took stock of all the arrangements, including boarding and lodging, Langers, cleanliness, and drainage at the camp.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Owais expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and said that they have further improved the arrangements for the comfortable stay of the yatries.
He said they had already anticipated the rainfall as the same was witnessed during previous years and arrangements were already put in place, especially the drainage system was maintained properly.
He said all the necessary arrangements are put in place, including medical facilities and other indoor and outdoor arrangements.
Dr. Owais hailed civil, police and military officers and officials for working beyond duty hours to ensure the smooth stay of yatries.
He interacted with the yatries stationed at transit camp and took direct feedback of the services and facilities available for them.
Yatries lauded the efforts and measures adopted by district administration and departments during the rainy period at the transit camp.