Shyambir assumes charge as DC Ganderbal

Ganderbal, May 6: Shyambir, (IAS) on Friday assumed the charge as the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Ganderbal district after taking over from Krittika Jyotsna.
An official said after assuming the charge the DC took round of various offices functioning from the Mini Secretariat Complex and interacted with the staff.
While interacting with the employees, he stressed working with utmost dedication and honesty to meet the expectations of the people visiting their offices.
Speaking on the occasion, Shyambir said that it was an honour to take over as the DC of Ganderbal district and praised the outgoing DC for her commitment and devotion to the public as an administrator.
Addressing the secretariat staff present on the occasion, he expected complete dedication to professionalism and commitment in work from all officers.
Meanwhile, Krittika Jyotsna was accorded a warm farewell in a function organized here in the Conference Hall of Mini Secretariat Ganderbal. She expressed her gratitude to the gathering of officers and officials and thanked them for their love that she was accorded on the occasion.
Earlier, ADDC Ganderbal, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, ADC Ganderbal Farooq Ahmed Baba and other officers extended immense gratitude to the outgoing DC and wholeheartedly welcome the new DC.