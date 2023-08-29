SIA arrests Sarjan Barkati for orchestrating fund raising campaign to promote 'radicalism'

Srinagar, Aug 29: State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir has arrested Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Barkati of South Kashmir for his alleged involvement in orchestrating an extensive fund-raising campaign through crowd funding to promote radicalism, officials said today.

A statement by the agency said that Barkati was arrested in Case FIR No 02/2023 of police station, SIA. "The case pertains to Barkati's involvement in orchestrating an extensive fund-raising campaign through crowd funding, resulting in the generation of funds amounting to crores. These funds were subsequently misused, involving money laundering and acquisition of undisclosed assets for propagation of radicalism within the Kashmir valley, " it said.

The statement said that Barkati, also known as "Azadi Chacha," gained prominence in 2016 following the neutralization of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani by security forces. "Sarjan Barkati was a central figure in orchestrating large-scale protests, rallies, and clashes with security forces in 2016, for which more than 30 FIRs were registered against him in various police stations of the valley, " it said.