SIA conduct searches, seizes material in Poonch

Poonch: In connection with investigation of an already registered case with its police station in Joint Interrogation Center Jammu, State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir police conducted searches at several important locations in Poonch district and also seized material in investigation of case.

In an official statement, SIA informed that a special team of SIA Jammu visited the border district of Poonch in connection with the investigation of an important case of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of Police Station JIC, Jammu. " The team visited various important locations on the border and conducted search and seizure," SIA said in this statement.