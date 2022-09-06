SIA conducts multiple raids across Kashmir

The spokesman further stated that the case pertains to a terror grid active in valley. Details that are being investigated into at the initial stage include masterminds in Pakistan who with active support of Pakistani Intelligence Agencies and in connivance with JeM organization(s) of JeM based in Pakistan have been activating their upper ground workers (OGWs) in J&K for initiating, organizing and executing terror activities in J&K. The Pakistani masterminds have been comprehensively identified. Their particulars, however, are being kept confidential because other agents connected with them are not alerted, it said.