SIA conducts raids at several locations in Srinagar

The spokesman said the “repeated reference to freedom and terror outfit's rhetoric makes it amply clear that the article is not merely propaganda. Rather, it is articulation of Pakistan ISI and the vision of its sponsored terrorist secessionist networks.”

“It is pertinent to mention that Abdul Aala fazili, BSc Bpharm, Mpharm (Pharmaceutics) is a PhD scholar in the department of pharmaceutical sciences at Kashmir University. Government of India paid him Rs 30,000 per mo month for five years till March 2021 through UGC MANF (Maulana Azad national fellowship) so that he can sustain himself and complete his PhD. which entitled him to earn Rs.30,000 per month,” read the statement.

It further added that the searches for the collection of evidence, by the sleuths of SIA of J&K were conducted in the Office of The Kashmir Walla a monthly digital magazine at Rajbagh, at the residence of Abdul Aala Fazili at main chowk Humhama and in the residence of Fahad Shah (Editor of the monthly digital magazine) at Soura Srinagar. “The search teams have seized incriminating evidences, which includes material in computers, laptops and other digital equipment,” added the statement further.