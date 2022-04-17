SIA conducts raids at several locations in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 17: The State Investigation Agency (SIA), assigned with the duty of investigation and prosecution of terror related cases in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, conducted searches at several locations in Srinagar on Sunday, officials said.
In a statement, a spokesman of the SIA said the searches were conducted in connection with FIR No. 01/2022 u/s 13, 18 UA(P) Act read with sections 121, 124, 153 B and 120-B IPC of Police Station JIC (SIA) Jammu, against the author of seditious article Abdul Aala Fazili and the Editor and other associates of monthly digital Magazine “The Kashmir Wala”.
The article titled “The shackles of slavery will break” written by Abdul Aala Fazili and published in the Monthly Digital Magazine “The Kashmir Wala” on the one hand is highly provocative, seditious and intended to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, written with the purpose of abetting the youth to take the path of violence by glorifying terrorism, he said. “…and on the other the write-up promoted and propagated the false narrative, which is essential to sustain secessionist cum terrorist campaign aimed at breaking the territorial integrity of India.”
He said the article has used prescriptive language with instructional intent, encouraging secessionist elements to carry out terror activities.
The spokesman said the “repeated reference to freedom and terror outfit's rhetoric makes it amply clear that the article is not merely propaganda. Rather, it is articulation of Pakistan ISI and the vision of its sponsored terrorist secessionist networks.”
“It is pertinent to mention that Abdul Aala fazili, BSc Bpharm, Mpharm (Pharmaceutics) is a PhD scholar in the department of pharmaceutical sciences at Kashmir University. Government of India paid him Rs 30,000 per mo month for five years till March 2021 through UGC MANF (Maulana Azad national fellowship) so that he can sustain himself and complete his PhD. which entitled him to earn Rs.30,000 per month,” read the statement.
It further added that the searches for the collection of evidence, by the sleuths of SIA of J&K were conducted in the Office of The Kashmir Walla a monthly digital magazine at Rajbagh, at the residence of Abdul Aala Fazili at main chowk Humhama and in the residence of Fahad Shah (Editor of the monthly digital magazine) at Soura Srinagar. “The search teams have seized incriminating evidences, which includes material in computers, laptops and other digital equipment,” added the statement further.