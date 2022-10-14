SIA files chargesheet against journalist, PhD scholar in ‘narrative terrorism’ case

Shah hailing from Srinagar and editor of monthly online magazine ‘Kashmirwalla’ and and Aala Fazili of Budgam have been booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Shah was arrested on February 5 for “glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news, and inciting the public against law and order”. Fazili, a PhD scholar at the University of Kashmir, was arrested on April 17 for his “highly provocative and seditious” article in the online magazine.

“The case relates to narrative terrorism wherein as part of a criminal conspiracy to spread terrorism and create a false narrative, accused Fazili, by his highly provocative and seditious write-up, intended to create unrest, and aid and abet the gullible youth to take the path of violence,” the SIA said in the statement.