SIA Kashmir presents charge sheet against four alleged JeM associates in NIA court

Srinagar, Aug 22: The State Investigation Agency Kashmir on Monday presented charge sheet against four associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit in the designated NIA court.
As per a SIA spokesman the charge sheet was filed in a case (FIR No 05/2022) under relevant sections of law. As per the spokesman, the case was lodged at Police Station CIK/JIC Srinagar earlier this year following some credible inputs regarding presence of an active module of JeM, active in south Kashmir for strengthening striking strength of the organisation by way of motivating youth to join terrorist ranks actively. “Investigation was set into motion for the logical conclusion of the case for judicial determination, which has been completed within six months period by the SIA (K),” the spokesman said.
He said the terrorist handlers across border have used cyber space for instigating, enticing and motivating Kashmiri youth to join terrorist ranks and raise funds and logistics locally, for running terrorist modules.
“Amongst the handlers in Pakistan one has been identified who is currently in Jhelum city Punjab, Pakistan, the SIA said.
Action to expose him, and submit evidence to international legal forums would follow,” he said, adding, handlers have motivated the four accused youth to act as sub-agents to arrange logistics for transportation of arms, ammunition and other support material from one place to another for furtherance of terrorist designs for the purpose of sabotage and carrying out attacks on security forces to meet the objective of secession of J&K from the Union of India.