Terror funding case: SIA, Police attach 124 properties across J&K

Srinagar, June 7: In tune with the policy of zero tolerance towards anti-State activities, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) and the executive wing of J&K Police has widened the legal framework against terror funding by attaching 124 properties, land and buildings, situated across J&K at 86 locations, officials said in a statement.

They said that these properties, during the course of investigation in terrorism related cases, have been established prima facia to be either proceeds of terrorism or used in such activities which are aimed at furtherance of terrorism and secessionism.