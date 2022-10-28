SIA produces chargesheet against three for 'planning' Sopore attack

"The trio are un-categorized terrorists of proscribe terror organization LeT and had planned to carry out a terror attack. The recovered arms ammunition has been seized and case FIR No. 61/2022 stands registered in P/S Tarzoo, Sopore. However, the investigation of the case was transferred to SIA, Srinagar on 16-07-2022 for further investigation. The investigation of the case was undertaken by SIA Srinagar which has been completed in less than four months period by the SIA (Kashmir)," it said.

"It is pertinent to mention here that terrorist handlers namely @ Zarar and @ Haroon both residents of Pakistan have used cyber space for instigating, enticing and motivating Kashmiri youth including the accused persons to join militant ranks and provide logistics for running militant modules. The identities of handlers in Pakistan are being ascertained and action to expose them and submit evidence against them would follow during the further course of investigation which is continuing. These handlers had motivated the accused to act as their sub-agent and provide logistics for the purpose of sabotage and carrying out attacks on security forces/vital installations to meet the objective of secession of J & K from the Union of India, " it added.