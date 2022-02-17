SIA quizzes JeI Ameer, five other key members for eight hours

Srinagar, Feb 17: State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday quizzed Ameer (president) of Jammat-e-Islami and six other members of the banned association for eight hours.
“Today SIA had summoned about more than half a dozen persons associated with the proscribed JeI and were interviewed for more than eight hours regarding various unlawful activities,” SIA said in a statement.
“Besides foreign funding and foreign operations of JeI they were questioned about activities of Jamaat-e-Islami in and out of J&K,” it said, adding, “Questioning included properties of JeI having direct or indirect links with (militant) funding. Believed to have its origin in foreign countries including, UK, Canada, Bahrain etc.”
The SIA said that the “interview” is an investigation of JEI related case originally lodged at Police Station Batmaloo Srinagar, Kashmir, now being investigated by State Investigation Agency.
“Recent video and press release from proscribed JeI was also inquired in the light of foreign operations of proscribed JeI.”
Those “interviewed”, by the SIA said include Abdul Hamid Ganaie (last serving Ameer Jammat) son of Mohammad Yaseen of Nadigam Shopian at present Wazabagh Hyderpora Srinagar, Abdul Salam Dagga (Ameer Tehsil North Sgr) son of Ghulam Mohammad Dagga of Baghi Islam Lal Nagar Chanapora, Peer Abdul Rashid (Rukn-e-Jamaat) son of Peer Ghulam Ahmad of Challan Kulgam, Muzaffer Jan (JeI Member) son of Habibullah Rangrez of Bohrikadal Srinagar at present Nowgam Wanbal Srinagar, Tariq Ahmad Haroon (Office bearer, last I/C JeI Office) son of Habibullah of Naidyar Rainawari Srinagar and Mohammad Yousuf Sheikh (Rukn-e-Jamaat) son of Gull Mohammad R/O Harwan Saidpora Srinagar.
“Besides the above said some other associates were also summoned by SIA in case FIR No. 17/2019 u/s 10, 11, 13 ULA (P) Act of p/s Batmaloo currently being investigated by SIA.”