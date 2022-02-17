SIA quizzes JeI Ameer, five other key members for eight hours

“Today SIA had summoned about more than half a dozen persons associated with the proscribed JeI and were interviewed for more than eight hours regarding various unlawful activities,” SIA said in a statement.

“Besides foreign funding and foreign operations of JeI they were questioned about activities of Jamaat-e-Islami in and out of J&K,” it said, adding, “Questioning included properties of JeI having direct or indirect links with (militant) funding. Believed to have its origin in foreign countries including, UK, Canada, Bahrain etc.”