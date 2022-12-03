Hurriyat leader's house searched as SIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 03: The house of a Hurriyat leader is being searched in Srinagar as part of the ongoing SIA raids in Kashmir, reports said today.
As per news agency KDC, the raids are being conducted by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) with the assistance of police and CRPF at 12 locations in Srinagar and other Kashmir districts.
It said the raids are being conducted in summer capital Srinagar, Bandipora, Budgam, Kupwara and other districts of the valley.
Searches are being carried out at the residences of Mohammad Ashraf (Hurriyat leader) at Barzulla in Srinagar and Mushtaq Ahmad Wani son of Abdul Ahad Wani, a resident of Nadirgund Peerbagh, it said.
The residential house of Mohammad Sayeed Bhat son of Abdul Jabbar Bhat, a resident of Dard Harie Kralpora Kupwara is also being searched by the investigation agency.
The residential house of Muzaffer Hussain Bhat son of Mohammad Assadullah Bhat, a resident of Arampora Pattan, in Baramulla district is also being searched by the sleuths of SIA.
An official confirmed the raids and said multiple teams from the State Investigation Agency are searching twelve locations in the Kashmir parts.
He said raids are being conducted in connection with an FIR number 20/ 2022 already registered at the SIA. The details of the case will be shared later, he added.