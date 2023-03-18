SIA raids cleric Sarjan Barkati’s residence, other locations in Kashmir

Srinagar, Mar 18: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir is carrying out raids at multiple locations in parts of central and south Kashmir in an existing case, officials said today.
Quoting a top official, news agency KDC reported that sleuths of the investigating agency with the assistance of the local police and the CRPF carried out raids at multiple locations. The searches are being carried out in districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Srinagar, he said.
In Srinagar, the house of Mohammad Hanief Bhat, son of Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Bagh Jogilanker Rainawari was searched by the agency. Another team raided the house of Abdul Hameed Lone, son of Ghulam Ahmad Lone, at present Madina Colony Rawalpora.
Another team searched the house of Sarjan Ahmed Wagay @ Barkati son of Abdul Raziq Wagay, a resident of Reban Zainapora. The residence of Mohammad Shafi Wagay son of Abdul Razaq Wagay at Reban Shopian (brother of Sarjan Barkati) is also being searched by the agency.
In Kulgam, the agency searched a residential house at Katpora Yaripora. Some residential houses in the jurisdiction of Police station Utrasu and Anantnag are also being searched by the state agency.
The searches are being carried out in FIR no 02 registered at SIA Kashmir, the official said, adding that further details of the raids will be shared later.