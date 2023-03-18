SIA raids cleric Sarjan Barkati’s residence, other locations in Kashmir

Another team searched the house of Sarjan Ahmed Wagay @ Barkati son of Abdul Raziq Wagay, a resident of Reban Zainapora. The residence of Mohammad Shafi Wagay son of Abdul Razaq Wagay at Reban Shopian (brother of Sarjan Barkati) is also being searched by the agency.

In Kulgam, the agency searched a residential house at Katpora Yaripora. Some residential houses in the jurisdiction of Police station Utrasu and Anantnag are also being searched by the state agency.

The searches are being carried out in FIR no 02 registered at SIA Kashmir, the official said, adding that further details of the raids will be shared later.