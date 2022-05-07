SIA raids multiple locations in south Kashmir

Srinagar, May 7: State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried raids at multiple locations in South Kashmir on Saturday morning.
Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that the sleuths of the investigating agency with the assistance of the local police and the CRPF carried out raids in Lassipora and Chandgam area of Pulwama besides Braw Bandina area of Awantipora and Chawalgam area of Kulgam.
The raids are being conducted at the residences and shops of persons dealing with the selling of mobile phones and SIM cards, said the sources.
The raids were going on when this report was being filed.