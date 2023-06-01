SIA raids multiple locations in South Kashmir in Sanjay Sharma killing case

Officials said that the raids were conducted in Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag.

"SIA Kashmir Conducting search raids at multiple locations in south Kashmir including Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag in Sanjay Sharma killing case (Bank ATM guard) who was killed by terrorists at Achan Pulwama on 26.2.2023 . Case FIR No 14/2023, " they said.

On February 26, Sharma was killed when terrorists fired upon him in Achan, Pulwama while he was on way to a local market.