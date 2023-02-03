SIA raids multiple locations in Srinagar

The searches are being carried out at the residences of Fareeda Begum w/o Late Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh at Bulbul-Bagh Barzulla, Zubair Ahmad and Zuhaib Ahmad S/O Mohammad Ramzan Bhat at Jawaharnagar, Waseem Ahmad Magray and his brother Anwar Bashir S/o Bashir Ahmad Magray R/o Tawheed colony Natipora.

They said that the raids are being carried out at other locations also.

An official confirmed that raids are being conducted in connection with a militancy case already registered at the SIA. The details of the case will be shared later, he said.