SIA raids Pulwama village in Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma's killing case

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that SIA is conducting raids at Achan in connection with the investigation of killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma.

He said the sleuths of the investigating agency assisted by the local police and CRPF are carrying out raids in the native village of Sharma.

Sanjay Sharma (40), who was working as a bank ATM guard, was killed by militants on February 26.