SIA searches multiple locations in Kashmir in terror funding case

Srinagar, Oct 22: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday morning carried searches at multiple locations across Kashmir in connection with an alleged terror funding case.
SIA sleuths accompanied by the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a raid at the residence of Mohammad Altaf at Sultanpora village in the district, news agency KNO reported.
The searches are also going on at Palpora, Parimpora, Noorbagh, Residency road and at Awneer in Shopian in south Kashmir.
It has been learnt that SIA raided the residential house of 65-year-old Gulzar Ahmed Bhat S/O Mohammad Sabbir Bhat R/O Aawneera Zainpora, who is a Government Employee in HE Department.
Sources said that the raids were carried out at the residences of Tanveer Lone in Rafiabad, Ab Hamid Reshi in Harwan Sopore and Mohd Amin Rather in Srinagar.
Besides, the searches were conducted at the office of Burhan ul Haq, Proprietor M/s Travel Companion at Residency Road, Srinagar.