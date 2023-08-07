SIA seeks public help to investigate Neelkanth Ganjoo murder case

Srinagar, Aug 07: In order to unearth the larger criminal conspiracy behind murder of retired Judge, Neelkanth Ganjoo three decades ago, the State Investigation Agency (SIA), through a communique, has appealed to all persons familiar with facts or circumstances of this murder case to come forward and share any account of events which has direct or indirect bearing on the investigation of the case.
The communique further adds that the identity of all such persons shall be kept completely hidden and protected besides all useful and relevant information shall be suitably rewarded.
The public has been asked to contact on 8899004976 or on email, sspsia-kmr@jkpolice.gov.in for having any information related to this murder case.