SIA seizes more JeI properties in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 17: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday seized more properties of Jamaat-e-Islami in several Kashmir districts, including Ganderbal, Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla.
Official sources told GNS that details of the properties seized today will be shared after the completion of the process being done on the orders of the respective District Magistrates on the recommendations of the SIA.
Pertinently, SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across J&K which are being seized/attached during the further course of action to be undertaken.
“These are as a result of investigation of case FIR number 17 of 2019 U/S 10, 11 & 13 UPA of police station Batmaloo being investigated by SIA,” the SIA has said, adding, “Preliminarily numerous properties purchased or acquired by JeI worth hundreds of crores of rupees have been identified”.