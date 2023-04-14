Siachen Day celebrated

“The Siachen Glacier is considered the most challenging battlefield due to extreme weather conditions and terrain. The sub zero temperatures and avalanche risk are the greatest challenges for survival at the glacier. In the last 39 years since the beginning of Operation Meghdoot launched in 1984, more than 11,000 troops have made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The operation was launched to secure the Indian borders along the Saltoro Ridge that gave a strategic edge to India. The Indian Army is guarding the key passes and ridges along the Glacier,” the press release said.

It added that the Indian Army has been holding the crucial battleground in a high state of operational preparedness with a resolute deployment of highly motivated troops and equipment on the Siachen Glacier.