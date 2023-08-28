Siblings electrocuted in Shopian, one dies

Shopian, Aug 28: Two siblings were electrocuted in Babapora village of Zainapora Sub Division in South Kashmir's Shopian district and one of them succumbed while another is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that two brothers namely Mashooq Ahmad Hajam and his brother Irfan Ahmad Hajam were injured due to electric shock when they were repairing wires on electric pole at Babapora Zainapora.