Sikh organisation in J&K criticises Delimitation Commission

The All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) also appealed to the Members of Parliament to listen to their conscience and oppose the reservation for the members of Kashmiri Pandit community which is based on pure religious lines .

The delimitation commission has two important jobs -- to give representation based on geography and population. It is mandatory and they cannot ignore that," APSCC chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina told reporters here.

"But, we have not been given any representation. The forthcoming (assembly) elections will be meaningless if the Sikh community is not given any political representation, he said.

Raina said the delimitation commission bill, which has been presented in Parliament where it needs to be passed, proposes reservation for Kashmiri Pandits only as a minority, even as Sikhs also constitute a good population in Jammu and Kashmir.

How can they ignore that? The Members of Parliament need to see to it clearly as Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are two border states which are sensitive and no population can be ignored from political representation, otherwise the consequences will be not be good for the nation, he said, demanding reservation for the community.