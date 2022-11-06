Singer Ab Rashid aka Reshma of ‘Haye Haye Wasiey’ fame passes away

Srinagar, Nov 06: Abdul Rashid aka Reshma who gave Kashmir its wedding anthem ‘Haye Haye Wasiey’ song is no more.
Family sources said that Rashid died this morning following a brief illness.
"With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of Abdul Rashid from Mirjanpora Nawakadal, Srinagar who left for heavenly adobe after brief illness,” said a family member.
He said that Rashid died at SMHS hospital around midnight.
Rashid has been a household name due to his peculiar style of singing mostly at marriages and social gatherings.