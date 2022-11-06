Kashmir

Singer Ab Rashid aka Reshma of ‘Haye Haye Wasiey’ fame passes away

Rashid was a household name in Kashmir due to his peculiar singing style
Singer Reshma at a wedding (File photo)
Srinagar, Nov 06: Abdul Rashid aka Reshma who gave Kashmir its wedding anthem ‘Haye Haye Wasiey’ song is no more. 

Family sources said that Rashid died this morning following a brief illness. 

"With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of Abdul Rashid from Mirjanpora Nawakadal, Srinagar who left for heavenly adobe after brief illness,” said a family member.

He said that Rashid died at SMHS hospital around midnight.

Rashid has been a household name due to his peculiar style of singing mostly at marriages and social gatherings.

Reshma

