Singla conducts foot tour from Chandanwari to Holy cave, reviews Yatra arrangements

Anantnag July 07: Secretary, Revenue, Piyush Singla who is also Nodal officer for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2023 on the Pahalgam Axis conducted on-foot tour of the entire Yatra track from Chandanwari upto Holy Cave and took first hand appraisal of all yatra arrangements put in place for smooth conduct of yatra.

During the tour, Singla held discussions with representatives of security agencies, mountain rescue teams, fire fighting teams and also reviewed the elaborate medical arrangements in place. He emphasized on availability of robust medical facilities at regular intervals along the Yatra track.

He also highlighted on the effective utilization of RFID technology, which enables the monitoring of each and every Yatri thereby ensuring their well-being throughout the pilgrimage.

During the foot tour, the Nodal Officer also reviewed the quality of way side amenities, toilet facilities, cleanliness of the track, and the arrangements made in the camps, as well as the provision of water and electricity. He engaged with various service providers, including Pony Wallahs, Pithus, and Bhandara owners, urging them to deliver for smooth conduct of Yatra.