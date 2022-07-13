Single Use Plastic | Comm Secy Forests reviews progress on CAP implementation

Srinagar: Commissioner Secretary, Forests, Ecology and Environment, Sanjeev Verma Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the progress on the implementation of the Comprehensive Action Plan (CAP) for the elimination of Single Use Plastic (SUP) across Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking during the meeting, the commissioner secretary directed the participants to implement the rules effectively in their respective areas and that the update on the progress of implementation should be forwarded regularly.
He instructed the concerned departments including Housing and Urban Development, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Industries and Commerce, Urban and Rural Livelihoods Mission, and all district authorities to take up the implementation of the action plan vigorously in mission mode during July 2022 as part of the pan-India campaigns on generating awareness on SUP and enforcement of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.