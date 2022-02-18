Sinkhole in J&K's Anantnag naturally occurring geological event: Officials

The sinkhole emerged on the Bringi nullah at Wandevalgam in Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on February 11 at around 4 pm. It disrupted the entire flow of the stream.

The Anantnag district administration said while immediate mitigation measures were initiated, concurrent efforts to understand the scientific cause of the event and possible resolutions were also started.

While one intervention available was to immediately fill the sinkhole and divert the stream, however, given that sinkholes are naturally occurring geological events and pose no immediate danger, it was decided to investigate into the event scientifically and ensure that the intervention is scientifically rational and is not counterproductive, deputy commissioner, Anantnag, Piyush Singla said.

He said a similar event had occurred 27 years ago in the district and the same was the source of Achabal spring and it was necessary to ensure that the present sinkhole be investigated to prevent unintended drying of springs in any other part.

The deputy commissioner said four technical teams from the National Institute of Technology, Srinagar, Department of Earth Sciences, Kashmir University, Fisheries Department and Geology and Mining Department visited the spot and conducted technical tests, including using a Proton Precession Magnetometer (PPM) to understand the event.