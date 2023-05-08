Sinthan & Margan passes closed for movement till May 9 owing to bad weather forecast

Anantnag, May 8: Amid ongoing weather vagaries, authorities have ordered for closure of Sinthan and Margan passes for all sorts of movements to avoid any exigency till May 9.

"In view of predictions by the Meteorological Department for wide spread and heavy

rains and Snowfall in upper reaches, people of Tehsil Larnoo and outside tourists are

advised to refrain from venturing in landslide and shooting stone prone areas," read an advisory, as reported by GNS.

"Moreover rainfall/thunderstorm/snowfall may lead to disruption of traffic on

Sinthan pass and Margan pass roads. People are advised to refrain from travelling on these two roads on 8th and 9th of May 2023."