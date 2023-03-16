Sinthan Pass road closed for all sorts of movement for three days: Officials

Srinagar, Mar 16: Authorities on Thursday ordered for closure of Sinthan pass road for three days from Thursday amid forecast of inclement weather conditions in the region.

“In view of prediction by the Meteorological Department for widespread Rains on 16th, 17th and 18th of March 2023, people of Tehsil Larnoo and outside tourists are advised to refrain from venturing in landslide and shooting stone prone areas”, Tehsildar Larnoo said in an advisory, as reported by GNS.