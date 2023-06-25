Sister dies trying to rescue brother from drowning in Bandipora

Srinagar, Jun 25: In a tragic event, a sister drowned to death while attempting to rescue her brother in Sumbal area in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
GNS reported that a youth namely Nazakat Ali (21) drowned while taking bath in a river in Shadipora of Sumbal area this morning. As the news spread, many onlookers and locals made efforts to rescue the boy and in the meantime sister of the drowned boy also jumped into the river in a frantic attempt to save his brother.
As the boy was barely rescued, the girl was found to have lost her life upon her retrieval from the water body.
The deceased girl has been identified as Nuzhat Afzal (18).
The boy rescued has been in the meantime referred to JVC Hospital here in critical condition.
Confirming it, a police official said that they are collecting necessary details regarding the incident.