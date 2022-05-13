SIT formed to probe Kashmiri Pandit employee's killing, concerned SHO attached

Srinagar May 13: The Jammu & Kashmir government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit employee in Chadoora area of Budgam on Thursday while attaching the SHO of the concerned police station.
The government also promised a job to the slain employee's wife and financial assistance to the family while saying it will also bear the educational expenses of slain employee's daughter.
"J&K administration to provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to the family. The government will bear educational expenses of the daughter, " LG Manoj Sinha said in a tweet.
"A decision has been taken to constitute special investigative team to probe all the aspects of the despicable terror attack. The SHO of the concerned police station has also been attached, " he added.
The employee Rahul Bhat was shot at inside Tehsil Office Chadoora and succumbed at SMHS Hospital Srinagar. The killing is being condemned from all quarters with Kashmiri Pandits demanding that the killers be brought to book. Political parties NC and PDP have targeted the J&K administration for "failing to provide security" to the minority community.