SIT probe into Hyderpora killings 'fig leaf to legitimise state violence': People's Conference

A PC spokesman said in a statement that the probe was "just one of the thousands of probes since last three decades, which has revealed nothing apart from justifying murder".

"There are no surprises in the probe, the results are as predicted. No change in comma or a full stop and a reiteration and replication of thousands of probes held in the past. We don't even have a modicum of belief that the government will actually have a moral courage to own a wrong and apologize for the same", the PC spokesperson said.

He said that the "gist of all probes in the past has always been that the government of the day can never be wrong".