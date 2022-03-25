Sitharaman has shown Govt of India in poor light on abrogation of Article 370: Soz

Srinagar, Mar 25 : Former union minister Prof Saifuddin Soz today said that Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman has shown Government of India in poor light on abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution of India.
In a statement, Soz said, “ Since present day government at the Centre has created an impression that it indulges in a kind of misplaced propaganda to camouflage the facts on ground in Kashmir, Sitharaman is no exception.”
He added that Sitharaman has indulged in awkward repetition of the BJP government’s stand on the abrogation of Article 370. “The RSS/BJP combine presents its stand as if they prescribe it for J&K people as a panacea for all problems that J&K people are facing. This statement constitutes nothing more than a plethora of lies,”the former minister said.
He added that not only the people of India, but the international community knows that people of J&K state especially the people of Kashmir are very angry and sad on the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution of India.
“The international community also knows that people of Kashmir have started a sustained, democratic and peaceful struggle for restoration of the internal autonomy as enshrined in the now-abrogated Article 370. The people of J&K state are sure that the internal autonomy shall have to be restored through the peoples’ struggle. It is unfortunate that the government of India continues to refuse to face facts on ground, in Kashmir,” Soz said.