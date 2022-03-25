Sitharaman has shown Govt of India in poor light on abrogation of Article 370: Soz

In a statement, Soz said, “ Since present day government at the Centre has created an impression that it indulges in a kind of misplaced propaganda to camouflage the facts on ground in Kashmir, Sitharaman is no exception.”

He added that Sitharaman has indulged in awkward repetition of the BJP government’s stand on the abrogation of Article 370. “The RSS/BJP combine presents its stand as if they prescribe it for J&K people as a panacea for all problems that J&K people are facing. This statement constitutes nothing more than a plethora of lies,”the former minister said.