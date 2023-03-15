Situation completely under control on J&K borders: Additional DG BSF

He added that efforts are being made to push drugs into Kashmir. “The situation on Kashmir borders is fully under control and we are alert to foil any nefarious design,” he said. Sastry was talking to reporters here during the passing out parade of 119 recruits. He was the Chief Guest on the occasion and inspected the grand attestation parade of BSF recruit constables.

He said borders in Jammu and Kashmir have been made impregnable. “We are alert and watchful, capable enough to foil any attempt of infiltration,” he said adding that efforts are being made from across the border to smuggle drugs.