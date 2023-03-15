Situation completely under control on J&K borders: Additional DG BSF

Srinagar, Mar 15: Additional Director General BSF (Western Command) Chandigarh P V Rama Sastry today said that the situation is completely under control on Jammu and Kashmir borders.
He added that efforts are being made to push drugs into Kashmir. “The situation on Kashmir borders is fully under control and we are alert to foil any nefarious design,” he said. Sastry was talking to reporters here during the passing out parade of 119 recruits. He was the Chief Guest on the occasion and inspected the grand attestation parade of BSF recruit constables.
He said borders in Jammu and Kashmir have been made impregnable. “We are alert and watchful, capable enough to foil any attempt of infiltration,” he said adding that efforts are being made from across the border to smuggle drugs.
P V Rama Sastry, said that drones are being used for the purpose. “ We have been successful in preventing all kinds of misadventures,” he said. “The force (BSF) developed friendly relations with border residents.”
Earlier addressing the recruits, DG BSF whole heartedly appreciated the excellent display of self-confidence, skills and coordination which was the high point of the parade.
He applauded the recruits for choosing BSF as a career option and exhorted them to serve the nation with courage and enthusiasm.
DG BSF congratulated, Inspector General, Frontier Headquarter BSF Kashmir and the instructional teams for successful efforts in achieving the objectives of molding the tradesmen, as trained Seema Prahari, giving them self-confidence & turning them into disciplined Jawans.
As many as 119 recruits joined the Border Security Force (BSF) as Constables (tradesmen) to take on new challenges on the borders.