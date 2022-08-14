Situation in J-K much better now, says DGP Dilbag Singh

However, he said the launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC) were intact and there was a huge pressure to push militants into the Valley.

The situation in J-K is much better. The atmosphere is much better than before and I want to give its credit to the people and express my gratitude to them, the director general of police (DGP) told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

Singh said the people of Kashmir have helped the security forces and the administration with a great understanding.

Today, students are going to their schools without any fear, employees are attending their offices without any fear, the businessmen are doing their businesses without any fear. Daily life is going on normally.

There is no obstruction in any way today and everyone, people, security forces, are working together for that. So, the security situation is much better and we will further better it, he said.

Singh said the anti-infiltration grid has been made stronger which has resulted in almost zero infiltration along the borders.