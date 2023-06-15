SIU attaches 26 kanals land of Pakistan based terrorist in Kupwara

Kupwara, June 15: Continuing the fight against terrorism, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kupwara Police on Thursday successfully attached the property (land) of a terrorist operating from Pakistan, the unit said in a statement.

The Pakistan based terrorist, Almas Rizwan Khan originally a resident of Diver Lolab, has been a persistent threat to peace and security of UT of Jammu and Kashmir since the time he exfiltrated to Pakistan in early 1990s, it said. "Earlier a member of TJI and now TRF, Almas’s strategic involvement in numerous acts of terror has caused immense suffering and loss of innocent lives in the valley in the past. Jammu and Kashmir Police has been actively pursuing his acts to bring an end to his destructive activities, " the statement said.