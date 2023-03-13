SIU attaches of Anantnag resident for alleged terror activities

Srinagar, Mar 13: The State Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday attached the house of a person for his alleged involvement in terror activities in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

"The Investigation Unit attached house of one Mohammad Ishaq Malik son of Mohammad Saifullah Malik, resident of Dhanwetehpora Kokernag, under section 25 of UA(P)A, for his allegedly involvement in militant activities", said an SIU spokesperson in a statement , as reported by GNS.

The accused, the statement read, is involved in case FIR number 103/2022 under section 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act 18, 20, 23, 38 UAP Act of Police Station Kokernag and is presently lodged in District Jail Anantnag.