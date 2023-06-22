SIU attaches house of alleged LeT associate in Anantnag: Police

Srinagar, June 22: Special Investigation Unit of Police in Shopian on Thursday attached the residential house of an alleged Lashkar e Toiba terrorist associate in Anantnag district, after obtaining necessary sanctions from the competent authority.
The SIU in a statement said that in continuation its crackdown on those harbouring terrorists & providing logistic support, the Shopian unit under the close supervision of DIG SIU Kashmir, SSP Shopian, DySP CIO SIU Shopian attached the residential house of a terrorist associate in Subhanpora, Bijbehera area of Anantnag district.
"During the course of investigation in case FIR No. 22/2022 of Police Station Zainpora Shopian, under UA(P) Act, a residential house of Abdul Rehman Ganai son of Mohammad Shaban Ganai father of terrorist associate Zubair Ahmad Ganai resident of Subhanpora Bijbhera has been found used by terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT, " it said
Accordingly, process for attachment of property belonging to the above accused falling within the ambit proceeds of terrorism was initiated by SIU Shopian under section 25 of UA(P) Act.
"The general public is once again advised to not harbour or provide shelter or extend logistics to terrorists and their associates in their houses or premisses, " it said.