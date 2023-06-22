SIU attaches house of alleged LeT associate in Anantnag: Police

"During the course of investigation in case FIR No. 22/2022 of Police Station Zainpora Shopian, under UA(P) Act, a residential house of Abdul Rehman Ganai son of Mohammad Shaban Ganai father of terrorist associate Zubair Ahmad Ganai resident of Subhanpora Bijbhera has been found used by terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT, " it said

Accordingly, process for attachment of property belonging to the above accused falling within the ambit proceeds of terrorism was initiated by SIU Shopian under section 25 of UA(P) Act.

"The general public is once again advised to not harbour or provide shelter or extend logistics to terrorists and their associates in their houses or premisses, " it said.