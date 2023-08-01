SIU attaches property of Pakistan based terrorist in Kupwara

Kupwara, Aug 01: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday attached property of a terrorist, operating from Pakistan, in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

Quoting a statement, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the land measuring 6 Kanals and 3 Marla belonging to one Adul Rashid Qureshi alias Farooq Qureshi of Kachama Kupwara who is operating from Pakistan was attached by the SIU Kupwara.

“Following extensive intelligence gathering and meticulous investigations in case FIR No.276/2022 of Police Station Kupwara registered under sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122, 123 IPC & 17, 18, 18-A, 18-B, 20, 38, 39, 40 of UA(P)A, the SIU led to the identification and subsequent attachment of the terrorist's land measuring 6 Kanals and 3 Marlas located at multiple locations within the district at village Kachama,” read the statement.