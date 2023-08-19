SIU conducts raid in south Kashmir's Awantipora

The raid was conducted in the residential house of accused namely Sheikh Sayurl Nisar son of Nisar Ahmed Sheikh resident of Wopalwan Awantipora and proper SOPs were followed, said an official.

"During the search, relevant information was gathered besides, Bank Pass books, Islamic Books of Jahad & other incriminating materials were recovered by the SIU Awantipora," he said, in a statement.

The official said that searches were conducted to collect more evidences of his involvement in other terror crimes.