SIU raids eight places in Kupwara: Police

Kupwara, Jan 05: The State Investigation Unit(SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in Kupwara district in connection with a case regarding terrorist activities in the area.

The agency said that the raids were carried out in a case under investigation of Police Station Kupwara registered vide FIR number 276/2022 under sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122,123 IPC & sections 17, 18, 20, 38, 39, 40 of UA(P) Act.

In a statement, SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas said that the crackdown on terrorist elements operating within the district and those from Pakistan is a step towards dismantling of terror ecosystem working in the valley.

"The searches were conducted in the residential houses of suspected relatives of some eight (8) terrorists who have crossed LoC illegally and joined terrorist ranks and are affiliated with banned terrorist organisations like HM, LeT and JeM etc, " he said.