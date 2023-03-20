Kashmir

SIU conducts searches at LeT commander's house in Pulwama

The searches are conducted in connection with case FIR No. 239/2022 of Police station Pulwama
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, March 20: Special Investigation Unit of Kashmir Police is conducting searches at Kakapora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday morning.

Quoting official sources, GNS reported that Searches are underway at Kakapora in the house of Ab Aziz Dar son of Ghulam Mohd Dar.

Ab Aziz is the father of active LeT commander Reyaz Ahmad Dar, who has been active for 8 years and is believed to be one of the oldest surviving militants.

The searches are conducted in connection with case FIR No. 239/2022 of Police station Pulwama, they said.

