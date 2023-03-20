SIU conducts searches at LeT commander's house in Pulwama

Quoting official sources, GNS reported that Searches are underway at Kakapora in the house of Ab Aziz Dar son of Ghulam Mohd Dar.

Ab Aziz is the father of active LeT commander Reyaz Ahmad Dar, who has been active for 8 years and is believed to be one of the oldest surviving militants.

The searches are conducted in connection with case FIR No. 239/2022 of Police station Pulwama, they said.