SIU conducts searches in Pulwama in IED recovery case

Srinagar, Oct 18: A Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday morning conducted raids at multiple locations in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in the IED recovery case.
Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that the SIU is conducting raids in Jandwal, Armulla, Nilloraand Bandzoo villages of Pulwama regarding the recovery of 30 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in August this year.
The officer said that a few people have been arrested earlier in connection with the case.
An IED weighing approximately 25 to 30 Kgs was recovered by the police and security forces near Tahab crossing on Circular road in Pulwama in August this year.