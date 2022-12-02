SIU files charge sheet against 13 accused before NIA court

Srinagar, Dec 2: A Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Srinagar Police on Friday presented a charge sheet in NIA court against 13 persons allegedly linked with the TRF.
"As per details, the case FIR No 127/2022 under sections 7/25 of Arms act & sections 13 18 19 20 38 39 of UAP Act of PS Parimpora was registered on 28-05- 2022 under relevant sections of law on credible inputs about the presence of active terrorists of TRF (off-shoot of LeT) in few residential houses of Barthana, Qamarwari area,” news agency GNS quoted a police statement.
The Police arrested six accused persons initially in the case and one more accused (active terrorist) namely Shariq Wani was arrested later in case, it said.
"Seven (7) accused are lodged in different jails undergoing judicial custody. Three accused (active terrorists) in case were killed in different encounters. While three (3) other accused are absconding as active militants of TRF namely Basit, Momin and Umais".
The investigation conducted has revealed that the accused persons had developed links with active militants and in pursuance of a criminal conspiracy they collectively conspired with militants for executing militant activities in Srinagar.
"It is pertinent to mention here that the said terrorists were sheltered in residential houses," the police said, adding, "Process has started to attach all these houses as per section 25 of UAPA act. Further investigation in going on as per provisions of section 173(8)", the police added.