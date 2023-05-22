SIU Kulgam executed proclamations against 5 active terrorists: Police

Srinagar, May 22: Special Court Kulgam designated under NIA Act issued proclamation orders under section 82 CrPC against five active terrorists involved in various terror crime and target killing cases including killing of a woman teacher Rajni Bala and Bank Manager Vijay Kumar in district Kulgam, last year, a press release said.
On the request of SIU Kashmir, proclamation notices have been issued against terrorists Arjumand Gulzar @Hamza Bhuran son of Gulzar Ahmed Dar resident of Kharbatapora Ratnipora Pulwama, Bilal Ahmed Bhat son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat resident of Chaki Cholend Shopian, Sameer Ahmed Sheikh @ Kamran Bhai son of Farooq Ahmed Sheikh resident of Chaki Cholend Shopian, Abid Ramzan Sheikh son of Mohammad Ramzan Sheikh resident of Chotipora Shopian and Basit Amin Bhat son of Mohammad Amin Bhat resident of Frisal Kulgam.
Before issuing proclamation, Court has already issued open ended non-bailable warrants (NBW) against all these terrorists. Proclamation orders have been read in the conspicuous places of their native villages and copies of orders pasted in conspicuous places of their residential houses and conspicuous place of their villages as well, the press release said.