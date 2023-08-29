SIU seizes 2 cars, motorcycle in Shopian

A spokesman of J&K Police issued here said that in continuation of investigation in case FIR No 126/2023 under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 7/27 of IAA, and 16, 18, 20, 23, 38, and 39 of the UAP Act, on the disclosure of accused Adnan Shafi, son of Muhammad Shafi Shah, Police conducted raids and searches in residential houses of Zahid Ahmad Shah, son of Abdul Gaffar Shah and Hanzil Ahmad Shah, son of Muhammad Maqbool Shah and in the house of the accused Adnan.

He said that the raid and search was also conducted in the Matting Shop of Muhammad Yaqoob Shah, son of Muhammad Sultan Shah of Rawalpora at New Colony Gagren.