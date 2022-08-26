Six Azad loyalists quit Congress in J&K

“Over the years as a member of the Congress Party, it has been my sincere endeavour to work for the betterment of my State - Jammu & Kashmir. I feel that in the prevailing circumstances Congress Party has lost its momentum in contributing towards the future of my State,” RS Chib, a close confidant of Azad said in the letter to party present Sonia Gandhi.

“Keeping in view the turmoil that the State of J&K has witnessed over the past decades, the people require a decisive leader like Jb. Ghulam Nabi Azad to guide them towards a better future. I feel that the Congress Party has not been able to play the role that is expected of it,” he added, in his letter of resignation.