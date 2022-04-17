Six cops injured, cowshed torched as clashes erupt over land dispute in Beerwah

Srinagar, April 17: At least six policemen were injured in stone pelting and a cowshed was burnt after clashes broke out over a land dispute between two parties in Arwah village Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday.
Quoting a police official, news agency KDC reported that a police party was sent to the area to calm the tempers due to the land dispute, but was attacked with stones leading to the injuries to six cops.
All the policemen have minor injuries and are being treated, an official said. Following the clashes, a cowshed belonging to a local identified as Mohammad Maqbool Dar, was also burnt by another party over the land dispute, which is sub-judice, as per police.
A case is being registered in this regard under relevant sections of law and further investigation is underway, the officer added.