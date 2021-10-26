Six injured in blast in north Kashmir's Sumbal

Eyewitness told Greater Kashmir that they heard an explosion in the area and saw around six to seven people receiving injuries in the incident. A taxi cab has also been damaged in the explosion.

Later, police rushed to the spot to probe the incident even as health officials shifted the injured to CHC Sumbal from where four of them have been referred to JVC Srinagar, MS at CHC Sumbal, Dr Muzaffar said.

The condition of all the injured is stated to be stable. They have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat and Faisal Ahmad of Safapora, Tasleema, wife of Abdul Hameed Malla, Mohammad Altaf and Abdul Hameed Malla of Markundal and Fayaz Ahmad, son of Bashir Ahmad of Asham Bandipora.

SSP Bandipora, Mohammad Zahid told Greater Kashmir that investigation is going on in the incident.