Six LeT associates arrested in south Kashmir's Pulwama: police

"During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that these arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistics, shelter, managing and transferring terror finance and motivating youth to act as hybrid terrorists. The investigating team also learnt that they were working for terrorist commander Reyaz Ahmad Dar @ Khalid @ Sheeraz of terror outfit LeT, resident of Sethergund Kakapora Pulwama and were in constant touch with him besides, on his directions were instrumental in perpetuating terrorism in the district, " police said.